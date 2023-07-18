Purple and gold. For 32 years, Gary Vitti was a staple for the Lakers before Staples Center was built. On the bench. On the road. In the trainer’s room. A recipient of eight rings as a world champion, Vitti’s fondest on-the-job memories are the epic champagne and cigar parties and the parades in Downtown Los Angeles.
It was purple and gold for Pete Demers, too, before it was silver and black with the arrival of Wayne Gretzky to Hockeywood. A true ironman, Demers worked the Kings bench for 2,632 consecutive games. He has a plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Neither scored a goal on the ice. Neither hit a shot on the court. Both were trailblazers in their chosen profession, however, bringing stability and professionalism to the position. And as athletic trainers, they were two of the very best.
The pair recently reconnected at Vitti’s home, just a few miles from the Forum in Inglewood, where they spent countless hours on the job before the two teams moved Downtown. They shared stories reflecting the brotherhood which came from the jobs they cherished and are retired from now.
“Gary and I hit it off right away,” said Demers of an initial meeting between the duo nearly 40 years ago. “As athletic trainers, it goes without saying, we have a brother bond. I have always found him to be a top professional — knowledgeable and articulate. For many years, we shared a common area in the Forum. Gary is great guy and we have remained close friends.”
Vitti added, “When I first met Pete he had already been around for a while, and it was like meeting one of the godfathers of athletic training. We had shared areas but as far as I was concerned, even though the Lakers were Showtime, it was Pete’s building, and I was his guest and I showed him that respect.”
While Vitti worked closely with Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant among many other stars, the spotlight started to shine on the Kings in 1988 when the club shocked the sports world by trading for Gretzky.
The Kings and Demers were thrust into a spotlight Vitti and his Lakers were so familiar with being one of the world’s most iconic sports brands.
“Getting Wayne Gretzky was a very exciting time for our organization,” recalled Demers, who started with the Kings in 1972.
“I fondly remember how proud I was to bring Wayne’s first jersey to the press conference. Southern California was finally in the spotlight of hockey. After many years of crowds of 8,000 people in the Forum, it all changed. The Forum was packed. The celebrities came out of the woodwork. Everyone wanted to be a part of it.”
For years the Lakers and Kings were owned by Jack Kent Cooke. Both clubs were run separately, but Demers was actually one of the first people to learn Johnson would be coming west.
“Mr. Cooke wanted me to work on his sore back. While on the table, he said, ‘We are going to sign Magic Johnson.’ I said, ‘That’s great Mr. Cooke.’”
There was one problem.
“Me being only a hockey guy, I didn’t know who Magic Johnson was.”
Said Vitti: “My most fond memories in terms of the Lakers/Kings relationship were when the Kings had Gretzky and Marty McSorley. Marty was a character and as tough as he was on the ice, off it, he was the nicest guy in the world.
“As for Wayne, on occasion we would be in the Forum at the same time and he would mosey on over to my training room. The Lakers were a championship team, so he would ask me questions about what I thought were the components of making a champion. I marveled that he was asking me these questions. I’m saying to myself, ‘You’re Wayne Gretzky, the great one, and you’re asking me?’”
Johnson had been with the Lakers for five years when Vitti arrived. That 1984 season was the first of 32 seasons for Vitti as an LA Lakers fixture. He swiftly handled all the responsibilities of the job and then some (many).
In less than 12 months in his new position, Vitti was part of a winner. In all he had the best seat for eight NBA championships and 12 NBA Finals.
“I reflect on my career,” Vitti said, “with great gratitude for the opportunity to have worked and learned from the champions I was surrounded by to the point that it was the theme of my book, ‘32 Years of Titles and Tears from the Best Seat in the House.’
“The subtitle is what I learned about happiness, greatness, leadership and the evolution of sports science. The book isn’t about me, it’s about the great champions I worked with and what I learned from them.”
Vitti’s entire tenure was under the ownership of the Buss family. Meanwhile Demers, as he put it, was “able to survive 34 years” as the Kings’ head athletic trainer. He worked under 14 head coaches, seven general managers and multiple ownership groups.
“I believe in guardian angels, and I am positive I had one watching over me.”
Athletic trainers carry out rehabilitation programs for injured athletes. They specialize in preventing, diagnosing and treating muscle and bone injuries and illnesses.
They are also a jack-of-all-trades, and these two witnessed tremendous change as pro sports morphed into the mega business it is today.
“The job changed drastically over the years. I started as a one-man show,” Vitti said. “From a sports medicine standpoint, technology changed everything from diagnostics with MRI and diagnostic ultrasound to surgical techniques to evidence-based physical therapy and athletic training practices.”
Demers added, “The trainer wore many hats. In Los Angeles when I came into the league, it was a two-man show but the head trainer was completely responsible for all aspects of the players’ care plus staff and families. One head athletic trainer and one assistant. That was it. Day and night we multitasked. I still loved it.”
The present day sees Demers much less concerned about directing player health and performance, an assistant athletic trainer, two strength coaches, massage therapist, dietitian, team chef and five equipment staff members, and a game-night staff of physicians that would fill a minibus.
The Rhode Island native probably has a fishing pole in hand. Vitti, who is originally from Connecticut, recently rescued a dog and was packing for a vacation to Europe.
Both proud grandfathers now, they made their names in LA sports under the purple and gold umbrella treating the black and blue in the medical room.
They share a unique bond to this day, both personally and professionally.
“Pete used to joke that he was going to become an NBA athletic trainer when he retired so he could take it easy.”
Demers said, “For players, the optimal philosophy had to be ‘talent and attitude.’ As athletic trainers, we live by ‘loyalty and trust.’”